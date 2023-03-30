The Pre-release teaser of the upcoming Malayalam language feature film ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released. The movie is directed by East Coast Vijayan under the banner East Coast Communications Pvt Ltd.

Actor Unni Mukundan released the film’s initial poster, while Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi unveiled the trailer. The story revolves around ‘Mathappan’, a thief who experiences unforeseen events in his life.

KV Anil wrote the script for the film, which features Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead role, alongside Anusree and Bengali actress Mokksha as the female leads.

The film also stars several well-known actors such as Salimkumar, Johnny Antony, Premkumar, Rajesh Madhavan, Srikanth Murali, Jayashankar, Nobby, Jayaprakash Kullur, Jayan Cherthala, and Mala Parvathy in significant roles.

Santhosh Varma wrote the lyrics for the film’s music, composed by Ranjin Raj.

Ratheesh Ram is the cinematographer, while John Kutty is the film’s editor. The art direction is managed by Rajeev Kovilakam, and Sachin Sudhakaran is responsible for the sound design. Dhanya Balakrishnan is the costume designer.

