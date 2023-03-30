Tragic Suicide: 18-Year-Old Passes Away in Malappuram

On Wednesday evening, the body of an 18-year-old girl named Akshaya was found hanging in her room in Kuttipala near Tirur. According to reports, Akshaya was staying with her aunt in Kuttipala and had returned from college earlier that day. The deceased is the daughter of Unnikrishnan and Sheeba, who are natives of Palakkad’s Koodalloor.

Akshaya was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Edappal, but unfortunately, she could not be saved. The police have stated that the body will be released to the family following postmortem and inquest procedures.

The circumstances surrounding Akshaya’s death are currently under investigation, and it is unclear whether it was a suicide or homicide. The police will continue to gather evidence to determine the cause of death.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues, particularly among young people. It is essential to provide support and resources to individuals struggling with mental health challenges to prevent such devastating outcomes.