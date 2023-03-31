Attack on a Sikh priest in Tarn Taran; leg severed

A police official reported on Friday that a Sikh priest was attacked in Tarn Taran district with sharp-edged weapons, and that one of his legs was severed. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmit Chohan, Sukhchain Singh was attacked last night in Khadoor Sahib town, but the perpetrators were able to flee after the attack. Two surgeries were performed on the priest after his hospital admission. Chohan claimed that he is no longer in danger. The priest worked at a gurdwara in the village of Bannia. He had his leg brutally severed, and the finger on his hand also received deep cuts. The miscreants chopped off his leg, which was nowhere to be found, SSP reported. According to his family’s statement, police have opened an investigation, and the SSP promised that the offenders would be apprehended shortly. Notably, Punjab has reported two incidents of this nature in the past month. A certain Hardeep Singh Raju of Mohali was allegedly kidnapped on February 8 by three youths, who then severed his fingers with a machete. The incident was captured on camera, and on February 24 the suspect was taken into custody by the police.