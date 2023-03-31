Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in the Kerala market. Gold prices crossed Rs 44,000 mark after five days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,000, higher by Rs Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures touched Rs 59,487 per 10 gram . Silver rate today opened at Rs 72,000 per kg levels and went on to climb to intraday high of Rs72,094 per kg levels.

In the international markets, gold is trading at $1,982 per ounce. Silver is quoting around $23.90 per ounce.