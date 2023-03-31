Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

The Queen, also known as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has recently arrived in India, but this time she is not alone as she is accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The trio was spotted leaving a private airport in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. Speculation is rife about the purpose of her visit, with some saying it is to promote her upcoming project while others claim that she is there for Parineeti Chopra’s wedding. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, so fans will have to wait and see what the actress has planned.

For her airport look, Priyanka wore a stylish pink dress, with her hair tied up in a half updo and black sunglasses completing the look. Nick opted for a blue hoodie, denim pants, and an orange cap, with glasses completing his look.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl, Malti, into their lives through surrogacy in January last year. They announced the arrival of their daughter with a statement that read, ‘We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.’ The couple tied the knot in 2018 after a brief period of dating.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has a busy schedule. She will be seen in the web series Citadel, which is being helmed by the Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden. The Indian adaptation of the web series is being directed by Raj & DK and will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She will also appear in Love Again. In Bollywood, the actress has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

In summary, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, along with her husband and daughter, has arrived in India for a yet-to-be-confirmed reason. The actress looks stunning in her pink dress, while Nick also looks stylish in his hoodie and denim pants. On the professional front, Priyanka is juggling various projects, including Citadel and Jee Le Zaraa, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she has planned next.