Russia detains an American journalist on spying charges

On Thursday, Russia’s main security agency detained a Wall Street Journal reporter, allegedly for espionage. Evan Gershkovich, the reporter, works in the WSJ’s Moscow bureau. According to reports, Gershkovich was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service in Ekaterinburg for allegedly attempting to obtain classified information. According to The Guardian, citing the FSB, Gershkovich was allegedly gathering classified information about the activities of one of Russia’s military-industrial complex enterprises.

The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations made by the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich, we stand in support of Evan and his family, the WSJ said in a statement. According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Gershkovich’s activities in Yekaterinburg were unrelated to journalism, and it was not the first time a foreign journalism role had been used as a cover for other activities. According to reports, Gershkovich would be transferred to Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, an FSB pre-trial detention facility. Before joining the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau in January 2022, Gershkovich worked for The Moscow Times newspaper and Agence-France Presse.