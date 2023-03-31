Seoul claims that North Korea executes people for drugs, sharing South Korean media and religious activities

According to a report published on Thursday (March 30), North Korea is violating its citizens’ human rights and freedoms by executing people for drug offenses, sharing South Korean media, and engaging in religious activities. The report, which is based on the testimony and information gathered from over 500 North Korean defectors from 2017 to 2022, was collated by South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which is responsible for inter-Korean affairs.

The 450-page report claims that North Korean citizens’ right to life is ‘greatly threatened’ and that executions are being carried out for offenses that do not justify the death penalty. The findings of the report are consistent with previous United Nations investigations and reports from non-governmental organizations. The report also highlights the violations of human rights in prison camps and communities, including public executions, torture, and arbitrary arrests.

According to Reuters, the report reveals that deaths and torture frequently occur in detention facilities, and some individuals have been summarily executed for attempting to cross the border. North Korea has rejected the criticism of its rights conditions.

The report also suggests that North Korea is focusing on improving its nuclear and missile arsenals instead of improving the living conditions of its people. The report is intended to bring attention to the human rights abuses in North Korea and to promote change in the country.