Writer Sarah Thomas Passes away

Sarah Thomas, a well-known Malayalam novelist, passed away on Friday (31.03.2023) . She was 88 years old. She was born on September 15, 1934, and at the age of 34, she published her first novel, Jivitamenna Nadi. In 1979, her novel Narmadi Pudava received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

In addition, she received the Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award for her overall contribution to Malayalam literature. Murippadukal, Daivamakkal, Grahanam, Asthamayam, Pavizhamuthu, and Archana are among her other well-known works. Film adaptations of her novels Murippadukal, Asthamayam, Pavizhamuthu, and Archana have been made. On Saturday, the funeral will be held at St Thomas Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Pattoor.