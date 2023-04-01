Electricity rates will increase by 5–10% as of today

According to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, electricity prices in Mumbai will rise by 5-10% starting Saturday (MERC). According to the report, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) customers, who already pay the highest tariffs, can expect a 6% increase in both 2023-24 and 2024-25. Tariffs for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which has some of the lowest rates, will rise by 6.19 percent in 2023-24 and 6.67 percent in 2024-25. Adani Electricity customers will see a 5% increase in 2023-24 and a 2% increase in 2024-25, respectively. Tata Power, which has the lowest tariff for 0–100-unit users, will raise prices by 10% in 2023-24 and 21% in 2024-25. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has rationalised the electric vehicle charging tariff for power utilities to 7.25 per unit.

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) made a similar decision, increasing electricity tariffs for all consumers by 22 paise per unit for the fiscal year 2023-24. The new tariff will go into effect in April. The Bihar state government, on the other hand, announced on Friday that there will be no increase in electricity rates beginning April 1 and that it will provide a subsidy totaling 13,114 crore to cover the recently recommended increase in power tariff by the Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission ( BERC).