Georgia becomes the first state in the United States to pass a resolution denouncing Hinduphobia

The Georgia Assembly recently passed a resolution denouncing Hinduphobia, making Georgia the first American state to do so. Hinduism is one of the oldest and largest religions in the world, with more than 1.2 billion followers in more than 100 nations. The resolution condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry noted that Hinduism encompasses a variety of diverse traditions and belief systems with values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace. Representatives Lauren McDonald and Todd Jones from Forsyth County, a suburb of Atlanta that is home to one of Georgia’s largest Hindu and Indian-American diaspora communities, introduced the resolution.

The resolution noted that the American-Hindu community has made significant contributions to many different fields, including manufacturing, energy, academia, health care, science and engineering, information technology, hospitality, and finance. It also mentioned how the community’s contributions of yoga, ayurveda, meditation, food, music, and the arts have enriched American society, been widely adopted, and improved the lives of millions of people. The first-ever Hindu Advocacy Day, held on March 22 at the Georgia State Capitol, was organised by the Atlanta chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), who took the initiative in this regard.