Perfect Evening Snack: Onion Rings

Here are the ingredients required and the procedure to prepare onion ring
- • Onions – 5 (sliced and layers are separated)
• Oil for deep frying
- • Paprika – 1 tsp
- • Refined Flour – 1½ cup
- • Dried Mixed Herbs – 1 tsp
- • Drinking Soda – 2 cups
Salt to taste
- • Onion Powder – 1 tsp
- • Black Peppercorns – ½ tsp (crushed)
- • Breadcrumbs – ½ cup • Mustard Powder – ½ tsp
- • Cornflakes – ½ cup (crushed)
- • Parsley – 1 tbsp (chopped)
Procedure:
• Cut onions into slices and separate the layers. Soak those in cold water for 15 minutes.
• Later, bring out the layers and dry those on a kitchen towel. Transfer them on to a plate and dust flour on them. Thus, all excess moisture will be absorbed.Now, take a big bowl and add flour, paprika powder, mixed herbs, dried onion powder, mustard powder, crushed peppercorns and salt. Mix everything well.
• Then, add soda to make the batter. Check the consistency. Don’t make it too thick or thin. Mix it well and check that no lumps are formed. Now, on a plate and place crushed cornflakes, dried breadcrumbs and chopped parsley. Mix well.
• Then, heat oil for deep frying. Dip the onion rings into the batter. Roll it well, so that the batter covers the rings thoroughly.
• Now, roll it on the breadcrumbs and cornflakes mixture. Coat well. Then, deep fry the onions in oil. When you get a nice golden-brown colour, put those on to a kitchen towel.
• Place those on a platter and serve hot with sauce or your favourite chutney.
Post Your Comments