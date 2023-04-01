Price reductions on commercial LPG cylinders; view local rates

LPG cylinder prices are typically updated by petroleum companies on April 1, the first day of the new fiscal year. On the first day of the fiscal year 2024, the cost of commercial petrol cylinders was reduced by nearly 92 cents. The cost of domestic LPG petrol cylinders hasn’t changed, though. In the previous month, the Center increased the price of commercial gas cylinders by 350 and 14.2 kg gas cylinders by 50. In 2022, the cost of domestic LPG cylinders was increased four times. Commercial cylinders now cost 1,768 in Delhi after a price increase of 25 in January of this year. Commercial petrol prices are more prone to change than those for LPG cylinders used at home. Commercial petrol cylinder prices have decreased by 225 in the national capital alone over the past year.

Anurag Thakur, a union minister, stated in March that each 14.2 kg LPG petrol cylinder will receive a subsidy of 200 rupees annually for each of the 9.59 crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme. Each household is entitled to 12 domestic LPG cylinders that are subsidised; any additional cylinders must be purchased at market rates.

City and 19 kg Indane gas cylinder price

Delhi- Rs 2028

Kolkata- Rs 2132

Mumbai- Rs 1980

Chennai- Rs 2192.50