Swedish Citizen Arrested in Mumbai on Charges of Molesting IndiGo Staff

According to news agency ANI, a 63-year-old Swedish national named Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg was arrested in Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on an IndiGo flight from Bangkok. The airline staff handed him over to the Mumbai police upon arrival. The passenger reportedly began misbehaving while meals were being served, and he continued to do so until the flight landed. At one point, the cabin crew member alerted the captain and read a red warning card to Westberg, according to Times Of India.

The cabin crew member explained the incident in her complaint, saying, ‘The problem began when I informed Westberg (seated on 28-E), who was drunk, that there was no seafood onboard. I served him chicken meals and asked for his ATM card to make a payment through the POS machine. On the pretext of swiping the card, the passenger held my hand. I pulled it back and asked him to enter the card PIN. This time he crossed the limit … getting up, he molested me in front of other passengers. When I shouted and screamed that he was misbehaving, he returned to his seat.’

However, the accused’s lawyer claimed that his client suffers from health issues, causing his body to shake. ‘He cannot hold anything without help. He tried to hold the POS payment card machine when he touched the cabin crew. He did not touch her intentionally,’ the lawyer told Times of India.

As per officials, this is the 8th incident of an unruly airline passenger being arrested in India in the past three months.