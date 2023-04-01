Tharoor accuses Congress of insulting Muraleedharan

Shashi Tharoor has expressed his support for Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan, who recently complained about being ignored by the Congress party during the Vaikom satyagraha centenary event. Tharoor has called the party’s treatment of Muraleedharan ‘injustice’, stating that the party should have given him a chance to address the gathering, as it did with former KPCC presidents. Tharoor acknowledged that he too did not get an opportunity to speak at the event but had no complaints about it.

Muraleedharan had alleged that he was completely ignored at the event and was not given a chance to deliver a speech, despite his significant roles in the party. In a letter to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, he expressed his disappointment and hinted at leaving the party. The event was attended by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other prominent leaders, with KPCC chief K Sudhakaran addressing the event first.

Tharoor’s support for Muraleedharan suggests a growing rift within the party and highlights the need for the party to address the concerns of its members. The party’s treatment of Muraleedharan may have far-reaching consequences, especially as it seeks to strengthen its position in the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala.