Air India Express launches direct flight to UAE from this Indian city

Indore: Budget airline, Air India Express launched direct flight between Indore and Sharjah.The flight will be operated three days a week. Air India Express also has a direct service to Dubai from Indore.

Earlier the airline had started direct flights from Goa to Dubai. The air carrier will operate flights from Goa to Dubai on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Return flights from Dubai are on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.The four weekly direct flights from Goa Airport will have a departure time of 01:00 AM and arrive in Dubai at 02:55 AM. The return flight from Dubai will depart at 06:05 PM and land in Goa at 10:55 PM.