Farmer groups plan to lodge complaint with Chief Justice over Arikomban case verdict by HC

According to recent reports, sixty farmers’ groups in Kerala plan to lodge a complaint with the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court regarding the court proceedings in the Arikomban case. These groups are concerned about the fact that the court proceedings were held at night, and they question the quick pace with which the court issued its decision. The court had issued a stay on the mission to capture the rogue tusker, in response to a case filed by animal lovers.

The farmers’ groups suspect that there may have been something illegal about the proceedings held at night, and they are demanding an examination into this matter. They have also decided to seek a fresh hearing by the Chief Justice and call for punitive action against those involved in issuing a hurried judgment.

Meanwhile, the locals of Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara are eagerly awaiting the report on Arikomban by the expert committee, hoping that it will be in their favor. The four out of five-member committee are expected to visit the affected places on Monday, and the local people are hoping to convince them of the seriousness of their demand to capture the tusker.

As the court considers the case again on April 5, it will primarily take into account the report by the expert committee. Sinkukandam and Pooppara will also witness the ongoing protests in the Arikomban matter on Sunday. As one of the farmers’ group representative stated to Manorama News, ‘We want justice, and we will continue our protests until justice is done.’