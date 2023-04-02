Honda launches 2023 Honda OBD2 Compliant SP125 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the new OBD2 compliant 2023 SP 125 motorcycle in the country. The bike is offered in two variants namely Drum & Disc. The Drum variant is priced at Rs 85,131(ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Disc variant is priced at Rs 89,131(ex-showroom, Delhi).

The bike is powered by Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-FI engine, which is boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. The bike keeps the rider updated with all the information via the full digital meter that displays information like fuel efficiency, Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator, and ECO Indicator. The bike is offered in five color options namely Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue & NewMat Marvel Blue Metallic.

Also Read: Odysse launches all-electric VADER in India: Price, features

It features 5-spoke split alloy wheels,LED DC headlamp, broad grab rail, chrome finish muffler, an Engine Start/Stop Switch, a 5-speed gearbox, a 5-step adjustable rear suspension, Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer, and a tail lamp.