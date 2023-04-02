Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 Badminton: PV Sindhu loses in final

Madrid: Ace Indian shuttler, PV P V Sindhu on Sunday suffered straight-game loss against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the final of the Madrid Spain Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Madrid. World number 12 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung defeated Sindhu by ‘8-21,8-21’ in just 29 minutes.

Sindhu, a former world champion, last won a title at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022. Her last world tour crown came at the Singapore Open in July last year. Sindhu currently trains under Vidhi Chaudhary following the exit of Korea’s Park Tae Sang.