Pope Francis addressed thousands of his faithful on Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square

Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, delivered a Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter’s Square a day after being discharged from the hospital. He wore his customary long white coat during the mass and thanked those who prayed for him during his illness, saying, ‘I thank you for your participation and also for your prayers, which intensified during these past days. Thank you!’ Palm Sunday is an important Christian holiday that commemorates Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem prior to his crucifixion on Good Friday. Despite having a hoarse voice due to bronchitis, Pope Francis managed to preside over the mass, which is one of the longest services on the Church’s calendar. He gave a 15-minute speech during which he deviated from his prepared remarks to speak about a homeless German man who died ‘alone, abandoned.’ He also said, ‘I, too, need Jesus to caress me.’

Pope Francis is expected to have a busy Holy Week, with numerous appointments and other events on his schedule. He was admitted to Agostino Gemelli University Hospital on Wednesday after experiencing respiratory issues following his weekly public audience. The Vatican stated that he received intravenous antibiotics for his condition while in the hospital. When leaving the hospital, he jokingly told reporters, ‘I’m still alive.’

The Pope has hinted on several occasions that he may step down from his position due to poor health, similar to his predecessor Benedict XVI. Last year, he was quoted as saying, ‘I don’t think I can continue doing trips with the same rhythm as before. I think that at my age and with this limitation I have to preserve [my strength] a bit in order to be able to serve the Church, or decide to step aside.’