Prohibitory order under Section 144 imposed in this city

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district including Noida and Greater Noida. The restrictions under Section 144 will remain in force from April 1 to 30, 2023. The decision was taken considering upcoming festivals and important events including Mahavir Jayanti and Hanuman Jayanti.

The administration has prohibited the assembly of 5 or more people in the district. Shooting with drones has been completely prohibited within the 1 km periphery of any government offices or residence during this period.

The administration also banned procession. Drinking alcohol or consuming drugs in public places is strictly prohibited. No loud sound and DJ will be played in any religious place.