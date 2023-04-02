Tribal man Viswanathan’s death to be investigated by Crime Branch

The death of a tribal man, Viswanathan, who was allegedly assaulted at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital while his wife was admitted for delivery, has been handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation. Viswanathan’s family had demanded a Crime Branch probe, as the local police have yet to track down the suspects, even after one-and-a-half months since the incident.

Viswanathan’s relatives have stated that some people had assaulted him, accusing him of stealing a mobile phone from the waiting room of the hospital. Two days later, the farmer from Kalpetta was found hanging from a tree. At first, his family had thought Viswanathan had taken his life, upset by the allegations. However, they began to suspect foul play after the postmortem indicated abrasions and bruises on his body.

‘A detailed probe by a specialized agency is necessary as the local police are yet to make any headway in the case,’ said Viswanathan’s brother, Manoj. ‘We want the culprits to be punished.’

A few days after Viswanathan’s body was found, his wife Bindu gave birth to a boy. Bindu and her newborn son have since been discharged from the hospital and are staying with relatives.