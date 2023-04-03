According to experts, the new covid variant is not fatal

An investigation into the clinical and epidemiological features of the new variant XBB.1.16, which is causing the current Covid-19 surge in India, has revealed that the new variant is mild and has not caused any severe diseases in India thus far. According to the preliminary study, which was submitted to the government, 36 (87.80%) of the 42 people infected with XBB.1.16 – currently a variant of interest – recovered with supportive treatment in Maharashtra.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the Microbiology department at BJMC in Pune and Maharashtra coordinator for genome sequencing, conducted the profiling, which revealed that the one death reported due to this sub-variant was of a patient suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and prostate. Six people were found to have co-morbidities in the initial study. 39 of the 42 were found to be symptomatic, 12 were hospitalised, and 27 were quarantined at home. Only four of those admitted to the hospital required oxygen. Three people had travelled within India, while one had travelled to Singapore. The study also looked into how many people had been vaccinated. While one participant declined further research, 31 were vaccinated with double doses and four were not. Eleven of them had taken the booster doses. The results demonstrated that the precaution or booster dose aided in reducing disease severity. While only two people had taken the first dose, 24 people had taken the second dose. The symptoms of the new sub-variant are nearly identical to those of the Omicron variant. The majority of those tested reported a high fever, cough, cold, muscle pain, weakness/fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, and sore throat. Meanwhile, India continued to report a high number of Covid-19 cases on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, 3,824 new Covid-19 cases were reported.