Ayurveda doctor son murders Thrissur food poisoning victim

A shocking revelation emerged after the death of a man in Thrissur due to food poisoning. Mayooranathan, the son of the deceased and an Ayurveda doctor, confessed to murdering his father. According to reports, the accused held a grudge against his father and stepmother for the death of his mother. The deceased, Saseendran, had collapsed on the road and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. His 92-year-old mother, wife, and two others who had eaten the same breakfast – idli and kadala curry – were hospitalized with similar symptoms. Saseendran, who had kidney ailments, passed away, while the others are undergoing treatment.

Traces of poison were discovered in Saseendran’s post-mortem, but the type of poison could not be identified, and body fluids were sent for toxicology analysis. The cremation was conducted on Monday, and Mayooranathan performed the last rites before being taken in for questioning. The incident has left the local community in shock. ‘This is a shocking incident, and it is hard to believe that a son would murder his own father. The police should conduct a thorough investigation and bring the culprit to justice,’ said a local resident.