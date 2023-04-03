Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. Price of sovereign gold edged lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,760 per 8 gram. Gold price remained unchanged in the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures open lower and went on to hit intraday low of Rs 59,060 per 10 gram. Silver future opened lower at Rs 71,811 per kg and went on to hit intraday low of Rs 71,437 levels. As per market experts, the rising crude oil prices after the OPC Plus countries announced output cut influenced the investors.

In international spot market, gold price descended to $1,950 per ounce levels, lower by 0.90%. In international spot market, silver price lost over 2% and hit $23.58 per ounce levels.