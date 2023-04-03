Firebombing Wisconsin building: Indian-American man detained

An individual of Indian descent has been detained for allegedly taking part in the firebombing of an office building in the US state of Wisconsin in May. According to court documents, Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, a 29-year-old Madison, Wisconsin resident, was detained on Tuesday at Boston’s international airport. He faces a single count of attempting to cause harm with a fire or explosive. He could spend five to twenty years in prison if found guilty. If abortions aren’t safe, you aren’t either, was painted on a wall at the fire-bombing scene, according to law enforcement officials. Another wall bore the large letter ‘A’ with a circle around it and the number “1312, which is a numerical rendition of the acronym ‘ACAB – All Cops Are B**tards’, which has become increasingly popular among extreme-left activists in the US in response to police brutality. The DNA Roychowdhury left on an unfinished burrito, a Mexican food roll, was found by law enforcement at the scene of the firebombing, according to the US Justice Department, and it matched DNA he had left on a lighter that was also discovered there.