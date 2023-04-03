Former HC Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passed away

Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, a former Kerala High Court judge and retired justice, has passed away at the age of 63 in a private hospital in India. Reports suggest that he was under treatment at the hospital.

Having served as a judge in the Kerala High Court for over 12 years, he retired as chief justice of the Kolkata High Court. He was also the first chief justice of the special High Court in Telangana and worked as chief justice in Chattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh High Courts.

TB Radhakrishnan started his career as a lawyer in 1983 and later took oath as Kerala High Court judge on October 14, 2004. During his successful career, he was named acting chief justice of Kerala High Court twice and appointed as the executive chairman of Kerala Legal Services Authority.

His death is a loss to the legal community, and his contributions to the justice system will be remembered. As Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed in a tweet, ‘Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan’s demise is a great loss to the legal community. He will be remembered for his valuable contributions to the justice system.’