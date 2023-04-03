India Meteorological Department light to moderate rainfall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains in New Delhi today. The national weather agency predicted partly cloudy skies with very light rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds between the speed range of 30-40 kilometer per hour likely in Delhi today.

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm and gusty winds in the Northeast India till 5 April. Light-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will occur over Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during till April 5.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again tops list of most popular world leaders

In South India, IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 5 days.