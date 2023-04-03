Indian govt to purchase a spyware system that is ‘less exposed’ than Israel-based NSO’s Pegasus

The Financial Times has reported, citing anonymous government officials, that the Indian government is seeking to acquire a new spyware system that is ‘less exposed’ than the controversial Pegasus software from Israel-based NSO Group. The Indian government has allocated $120 million for an auction to finalize the deal, with more than 24 companies expected to participate in the bidding process.

The NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware was allegedly used to monitor Indian journalists, politicians, and human rights activists, but the Indian government has never officially confirmed its use. According to the Financial Times, Indian officials have already identified several alternatives to Pegasus, including Predator from Intellexa, which is developed with the assistance of Israeli military veterans, and Quadream, which is also being considered by Saudi Arabia.

Cognyte, which was spun off from publicly traded Verint, is another contender for the contract. After a Meta investigation revealed widespread abuse, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund dumped the company’s stock. Talks about India’s new spyware contract are already in an advanced stage within the Ministry of Defence, but it may take a few more weeks to issue a formal ‘Request for Proposals,’ according to the report.

Last year, the Indian Supreme Court established a committee to investigate whether the Indian government authorized ‘unauthorized’ surveillance on targeted individuals. The committee found no definitive evidence of the use of Pegasus spyware in phones examined by it. The Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwani Vaishnaw, reiterated that all electronic interception follows due process of law after the controversy had erupted.