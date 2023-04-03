Mother in Rajasthan’s Karauli District Commits Suicide with Toddler

According to police reports, a 30-year-old woman named Sharda Jatav, a resident of Jat Nagla village in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself along with her two-year-old son on Monday. The incident occurred due to a suspected domestic dispute, as stated by Circle Officer (Hindaun) Kishori Lal. Mr Lal also mentioned that a suspicious suicide note was recovered from the scene and is currently under investigation.

At the time of the incident, the woman was alone in the house with her child, while her husband was at work as a marble fitter. The body of the woman and her toddler has been sent for post-mortem, and the police have stated that a case will be registered based on a complaint from the family members. The tragedy has left the community in shock and disbelief.

As investigations continue, it is a reminder of the importance of seeking help and support during challenging times. Suicide prevention resources are available, and it is essential to encourage individuals in need to access these resources for their well-being.