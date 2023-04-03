Mumbai Auto Driver’s Free Water Bottles for Passengers Earn Twitter Fame

Acts of kindness are always appreciated, especially when they come from strangers. A Mumbai auto rickshaw driver has won the hearts of netizens after a tweet by Nandini Iyer went viral, showcasing his kind gesture. The tweet featured a picture of the driver’s vehicle, with free water bottles for passengers.

‘Gesture Matters. Mumbai autowala giving free water. It’s immensely satisfying to see. #SpreadKindness,’ read the caption.

The tweet has received over 17.5k views and a flurry of reactions, with many praising the driver’s thoughtful act. Commenters noted that small gestures like these can go a long way in brightening someone’s day. Some even expressed their gratitude towards the driver for being a kind person.

For many who use auto rickshaws as a daily mode of transport for their office commute, instances of rudeness from both passengers and drivers are all too common. This Mumbai auto driver’s simple act of kindness is a refreshing change and has touched the hearts of many. As the saying goes, ‘Kindness is free. Sprinkle that stuff everywhere.’