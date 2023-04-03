Mumbai Police Arrest Teacher for Alleged Molestation of Student During Exercise Sessions

A Mumbai school teacher has been arrested by the police on charges of molesting a minor student during exercise sessions. According to the police, the accused, who works as a Physical Training teacher in a municipal school, used to molest the 16-year-old student on the pretext of teaching her exercise. ‘On the complaint of the girl’s parents, police arrested him from the Kandivali area,’ said a police official.

The victim had repeatedly informed her family about the molestation, following which they registered a complaint at Mumbai’s Samta Nagar Police station. The police official added that a case has been registered against the accused teacher under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) act.

‘Samta Nagar Police Station started the investigation by registering a case against the accused teacher under Section 354 of IPC and POCSO Act on the basis of the complaint of the minor girl student,’ the official said. The police have also stated that further investigation is underway into this matter.