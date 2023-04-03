Newcastle avenge their League Cup loss against Manchester United as Joe Willock and Callum Wilson clinches a 2-0 win

On Sunday, Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League, avenging their League Cup final loss against the Red Devils five weeks ago. Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored second half goals that helped the Magpies move into third place in the Premier League and closer to their ambition of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Newcastle have now won their third successive league game and moved above fourth-placed United on goal difference. They are one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, who are set to play against Everton on Monday.

The win against United was Newcastle’s first victory against them since 2019 and moved them closer to their ambition of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Newcastle’s rare chance to finish above United is fueled by Eddie Howe’s astute management and the financial backing of their Saudi owners. Meanwhile, United have failed to score in their last three successive league games for the first time since February 2020. Marcus Rashford started for United but his performance was below par, and United looked toothless as a result.

In another Sunday game, West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory against fellow strugglers Southampton. Nayef Aguerd scored his first goal for the club, lifting the Hammers to 14th place. West Ham are just one point above the relegation zone, but they have some breathing space thanks to their first win in three league games. Southampton remain bottom of the table, sitting three points from safety after their winless run reached four games.

On the same day, Leicester sacked Brendan Rodgers after their slump into the bottom three, putting the spotlight on West Ham’s David Moyes. Moyes breathed a sigh of relief when the final whistle blew on a result that may have saved his job. Southampton nearly equalised in the final minutes, but James Ward-Prowse’s cross was headed against the bar by Paul Onuachu. Moyes said, ‘We have played better than that and not won this season, but today was all about the result. I have to get results. There’s no protection to stop me losing my job.’