Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again tops list of most popular world leaders

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again named as the world’s ‘most popular’ leader. A survey conducted by a US-based consulting firm ‘Morning Consult revealed this. Narendra Modi topped the list with an approval rating of 76%. He left behind US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Australian PM Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also behind Narendra Modi.

Mexican president Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador grabbed the second position with 61% approval ratings. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is at 3rd place with a 55% approval rating and Brazil’s newly elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is at number 5 with 49% ratings. The US President was at number 6th position with 41% approval and UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in 10th position with 34% approval.

Morning Consult conducted the survey to rate the popularity of 22 global leaders. The approval ratings are based on data collected from March 22-28, 2023. The US-based firm specialises in providing real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials and voting issues, its website says. The firm said it takes about 20,000 interviews globally daily.

In February too, PM Modi was named as the world’s most popular global leader with an approval rating of 78%.