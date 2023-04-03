Reunion of ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey with mother presumed dead

After surviving the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and north-west Syria in early February, the “miracle baby” named Aya has been reunited with her mother, who was initially believed to be dead. The heartwarming reunion, which occurred 54 days after the earthquake, was captured on video and shared on Twitter by Turkey’s Minister for Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik.

Aya was only two months old when she was rescued from the rubble, 128 hours after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck. Her survival was deemed a miracle, but the news of her mother’s supposed death added a tragic dimension to her story. The baby was taken into the care of relatives until it was discovered that her mother was alive and receiving treatment at a different hospital.

Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs in Ukraine, shared the news of the mother’s survival on Twitter. The earthquake claimed the lives of over 57,000 people and injured at least 120,000 more in Turkey and Syria. Aya’s story serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of hope.