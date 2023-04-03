Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline

Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened higher on Monday amid positive global cues. But in the early trade they declined marginally. BSE Sensex fell 53.63 points or 0.09% to 58,937.89 points. NSE Nifty dropped 9.60 points or 0.06% to 17,350.15 points.

The top gainers in market were ONGC, NTPC, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Finance. The top losers were BPCL, Adani Enterprise, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Asian Paints and Nestle India.

On Friday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended the last day of 2022-23 fiscal with nearly 2% up. BSE Sensex zoomed 1,031.43 points or 1.78% to finish at 58,991.52. NSE Nifty climbed 279.05 points or 1.63% to end at 17,359.75.