The scientific reason why men fall asleep after sex

As per experts, men and women may experience post-sex sleep differently because of the ways certain hormones affect them. ‘During sex, blood pressure and blood flow increase and endorphins are released. If you’re in poor health or have a heart condition, sex can be more exhausting…’, says Sex Therapist and University of Florida Psychology Professor Dr. Laurie Mintz.

Having sex when you are tired after work pressures and so on is one reason for falling asleep right after. Sex gives good relaxation to mind and body. That’s why you can sleep well after a good sex.

Also Read: Follow these super erotic tips to keep your woman happy

‘The brain releases oxytocin during sex. It increases stimulation and excitement. But when it wears off, people feel really tired. Cuddle hormone’ also helps regulate the stress hormone cortisol. When a man reaches menopause, ejaculation occurs. Then the hormones are released. Then the body is de-stressed. After that, the researchers say, you can go to a good night’s sleep’, says Dr. Lowry.