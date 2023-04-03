US South and Midwest, torn apart by devastating tornadoes over the weekend

At least 26 people have died in the southern and midwestern regions of the United States, following a series of severe tornadoes that occurred over the weekend. The affected states are now working on recovering from the unprecedented damage. The seven affected states reported over 50 tornadoes that destroyed houses, businesses, and vehicles, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. The states with the highest number of fatalities include Arkansas, Indiana, and Tennessee.

Wynne, Arkansas, suffered massive damage from the tornadoes, with the town essentially cut in half from east to west. The town’s mayor, Jennifer Hobbs, witnessed the tornado approach and described it as a devastating event that has left many families completely devastated, without homes or belongings. Drone footage of the area shows most of the homes in the town completely crushed into piles of wood, while the roofs of other houses have been ripped off.

In McNairy County, Tennessee, at least nine people lost their lives as two back-to-back lines of storms hit the region. The storms crossed the county completely from one side to the other, according to Sheriff Guy Buck. The affected states also include Illinois, Mississippi, Alabama, and Delaware.

Governors of Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, and Arkansas have declared a state of emergency or disaster in their respective states. The damage has been so severe that the turf was peeled off a high school’s football field in Arkansas. Little Rock, Arkansas, also suffered heavy damage, with an EF-3 tornado with estimated peak winds of 165 mph impacting 2,600 structures in the area. Although there were no reported fatalities in Little Rock, 50 people were sent to hospitals.

The southern plains are also preparing for another round of severe storms expected to hit the region later today.