Party injury leads to death of lottery winner

A tragic incident has occurred in Kerala, where a 35-year-old man named Sajeev has died after sustaining injuries from falling down under mysterious circumstances during a liquor party held at his friend’s house. Sajeev, who had recently won a lottery prize of Rs 80 lakh, was undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital, but unfortunately passed away on Monday evening.

According to reports, a dispute arose during the party, and Sajeev fell down and was injured. He fell from the courtyard of the house into a rubber plantation. After feeling unwell and fatigued, he was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The Pangode police have registered a case and begun investigation, but the cause of death will only be known after conducting the post-mortem.

Sajeev had won the lottery prize in the Kerala State Lottery draw last month, and the prize money had been transferred to his bank account just the other day. He had gone to his friend Rajendran Pillai’s house, who was renting a place in Chandakunnu in Pangode, around 9 pm on April 1 for a party.

The sudden loss of Sajeev has left his family and friends devastated. May he rest in peace.