Maharashtra anti terrorist squad detain suspect in Kozhikode train fire

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra made a significant arrest on Wednesday, apprehending Shahrukh Saifi, the suspect behind the horrific arson attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express. Saifi was found in a hospital in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, where he was receiving treatment for burns sustained during the attack on April 2. The arrest was made after receiving a tip-off from vigilant citizens who spotted him. The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, confirmed that the suspect was caught in a joint operation of police, RPF, and NIA.

‘The person who committed this heinous crime has been apprehended in Ratnagiri of Maharashtra. I thank the Maharashtra govt, their police and RPF and NIA who have apprehended him this quickly,’ said the Railway Minister.

However, Saifi’s involvement in the case will be confirmed only after the probe team from Kerala questions him. He is expected to be taken to Kerala for further investigation. The arson attack resulted in nine passengers being injured, with the bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station. Police suspect that they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

The Kerala Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a forensic examination inside the coaches and collect evidence. They also released a computer-generated sketch of the suspect, which was circulated to all police stations across India. This move proved crucial in nabbing Saifi, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad officials from Kerala are expected to travel to Maharashtra for further action. Overall, the swift apprehension of the suspect is a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the tragic arson attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express.