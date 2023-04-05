Mukesh Ambani reclaims the title of Asia’s richest person

Forbes’ Billionaire 2023 list, which was published on Tuesday, stated that Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed his position as Asia’s richest person after rival Gautam Adani dropped to No. 24. At a net worth of nearly $126 billion on January 24, Adani ranked third among all people in the world. However, a report released later that day by US short-seller Hindenburg Research sent his companies’shares plummeting, states Forbes. With a current net worth of $47.2 billion, he is the second wealthiest Indian after Ambani. Ambani, 65, was ranked No. 9 on the list of the world’s billionaires and had a net worth of $83.4 billion.

According to the report, Ambani avoided succession rumours by appointing his children to prominent positions last year. His elder son Akash is the chairman of Jio Infocomm, his daughter Isha is in charge of the retail division, and his younger son Anant works for Reliance’s new energy ventures. Forbes’ list of the World’s Billionaires estimates the combined wealth of the top 25 individuals at $2.1 trillion, down from $2.3 trillion in 2022 by a total of $200 billion. Compared to about half of the bottom 25, two-thirds of the top 25 are poorer than they were last year.