‘Our country is going to hell, and world is laughing at us!’ Donald Trump slams President Biden

Hours after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts in a New York court, former US President Donald Trump tore into successor Joe Biden, saying that the ‘country is going to hell’ and that the ‘world is laughing at us’.

The 76-year-old, who has been accused of falsifying business records, was addressing his supporters and the media from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home. ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America — never thought it could happen’, he said, adding ‘the only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it’.

Trump is the first American president to be arrested on criminal charges. The charges against Trump over hush money payments to a porn star have already upended the 2024 White House race. The fake case, Trump said, was brought only to interfere with the 2024 elections, and should be dropped immediately.