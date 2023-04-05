Stock Market: Indian equity benchmark indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on April 5. BSE Sensex ended at 59,689.31, higher by 582.87 points or 0.99%. NSE Nifty settled at 17,557, up by 159.00 points or 0.91% . About 2540 shares advanced, 911 shares declined, and 106 shares remained unchanged.

Top gainers on the market included Larsen and Toubro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and HDFC. Top losers in the market included Eicher Motors, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises and NTPC.

Among sectors, capital goods, FMCG and information technology indices rose 1-2%, while selling was seen in the auto, power and PSU banks. The BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while smallcap index added 1%.