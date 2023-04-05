The United States unveils the details of a new $2.6 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The United States disclosed the specifics of a new military aid package worth $2.6 billion for Ukraine on Tuesday. The aid includes ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket systems, artillery rounds, and small arms, among other items. The Pentagon stated in a release that the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with capabilities to address its immediate battlefield needs and long-term security assistance requirements.

The majority of the aid, amounting to $2.1 billion, will be in the form of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds, which will be utilized for equipment procurement from the defense industry. The remaining $500 million will come from existing U.S. stocks and will be delivered to the battlefield more quickly.

The USAI package comprises additional munitions for NASAMS air defenses, precision aerial munitions, Soviet-era GRAD rockets, anti-tank rockets, armored bridging systems for assaults, 105 fuel trailers, as well as funding for training and maintenance.

The military aid also includes ammunition and anti-tank missiles for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, which were previously committed to Ukraine by the U.S.

Since Russia attacked Kyiv in February of the previous year, the United States has supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid. It has led an international coalition to support Kyiv and coordinated aid from numerous countries.

Kyiv has requested fighter jets and other items that have not received support from other countries, such as Patriot air defense systems and advanced heavy tanks. However, these were subsequently promised by Western powers. Fighter aircraft from the West, on the other hand, have not been pledged thus far.

Last month, Ukraine received Leopard 2 battle tanks as promised by Germany and Portugal. The package announced on Tuesday includes 61 heavy fuel tankers and recovery vehicles to assist disabled heavy equipment like tanks. The U.S. has pledged over $35.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Overall, the United States continues to provide significant military aid to Ukraine to support its defense capabilities against Russian aggression. The aid package includes a wide range of equipment and munitions to enhance Ukraine’s military capabilities and address its immediate and long-term security needs.

