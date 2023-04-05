UAE authority launches free WiFi service on intercity buses

Sharjah: Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) in Sharjah launched free WiFi services on intercity buses. Free internet service is also available on intercity buses from Dubai to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The authority informed that all passengers at Sharjah’s bus station can also enjoy free WiFi. Passengers can access the service by connecting to the open WiFi network. Passengers do not have to create usernames or passwords or even give their e-mail and mobile phone numbers.

Also Read: ‘Sreematha’ video song from ‘Kallanum Bhagavathiyum’ released

The intercity buses in the emirate operate daily trips on 15 main routes. Sharjah has an integrated public transport system mainly run by the Mowasalat Buses by SRTA.