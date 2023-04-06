AFC announce competition dates, venues for Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Kuala Lumpur: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 have announced the competition dates and venues for Asian Cup Qatar 2023. The mega football event will be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

24 countries from the continent will participate in the event. The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be held across 30 days.

The matches will be played across eight stadiums, six of which were venues for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, namely: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium as well as the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

The official draw ceremony for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be held at the world-renowned Katara Opera House in Doha on May 11, 2023 at 2pm (local time).