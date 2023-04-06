Commodity Market: Gold prices fall marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally. Yesterday, the yellow metal touched a life-time high. The price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 45,000 mark yesterday. Today, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,720, lower by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold eased to $2011 per ounce. Yesterday, the precious metal reached at $2022 per ounce.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices softened due to strengthening of the US dollar and profit booking by investors. Gold futures were trading at Rs 60,622 per 10 gram, down Rs 234 or 0.38%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 74,285 per kg, lower by Rs 270 or 0.36%. Gold futures have yielded gains of 10.61% or Rs 5,839 per 10 gram on a year-to-date (YTD) basis while returning 2.09% or Rs 1,244 in April so far. As for silver futures, YTD gains are at 7.41% or Rs 5,141 while the month-to-date gains stand at 3.24% or Rs 2,337.