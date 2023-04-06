CRPF Recruitment 2023: Union government to recruit 1.30 lakh constables: Details inside

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification regarding recruitment drive for 1.30 lakh constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A total of 1,29,929 positions will be filled by the CRPF, out of which 1,25,262 are reserved for male candidates, and 4667 are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can apply for this job on the official website, crpf.gov.in.

How to apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website- crpf.gov.in

Enter the Main website.

Now scroll down and click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

Click on the CRPF Constable recruitment link

Register online by providing the required details

Now login using the user ID and password you have created

Fill up the CRPF Constable recruitment form

Upload the required documents and images properly

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum 23 years as on 1st August 2023.

Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1996 and later than 01/08/2002.

Qualifications:

Candidates should have passed matriculation or equivalent from a board or university recognized by the central government or state government or equivalent army qualification in case of Ex-Army personnel.