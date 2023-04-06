 Molestation case against cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Sapna Gill, a social media influencer, filed a criminal complaint in a Mumbai court on Wednesday, seeking the registration of a police case against India cricketer Prithvi Shaw for allegedly assaulting and outraging her modesty at a club in suburban Andheri two months ago. According to Gill’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan, the complaint was filed against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav before the Andheri magistrate’s court for registration of a FIR under IPC sections 354 (assault of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word/gesture/act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means). In February, the complainant claimed the 23-year-old cricketer assaulted her with a bat. Khan stated that a medical certificate issued by a government hospital was attached to the complaint to support the accused’s charges. Gill and others were arrested in February in connection with an alleged attack on Shaw at a suburban hotel after an argument over selfies. She is currently released on bail. Gill had approached the Airport police station in Andheri with a complaint against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav, and others after being granted bail in the assault case. The police, however, had yet to file a FIR against the Mumbai batsman.