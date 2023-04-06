Motorola launches Edge 40 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 40 Pro has been launched in Europe. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the device is priced at EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 80,500). The phone comes in Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue colours and will be available for purchase in Europe in the coming week. It is also confirmed to go on sale in selected markets across Latin America in the following weeks. Details about the India launch of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro are yet to be revealed.

The dual-SIM (eSIM+physical SIM) Motorola Edge 40 Pro runs on Android 13 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and DCI-P3 colour space. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and offers 360Hz touch sampling rate. Both the display and rear panel are protected by a 3D curved Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-fingerprint coating. The new Motorola smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. Motorola has included different photography modes like Night Vision, Timelapse, Super Slow motion, and Portrait among others. For selfies and video chats, it carries a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature and proximity sensor. Motorola Edge 40 Pro includes dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W TurboPower fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging (sold separately).