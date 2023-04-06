Pakistani soldier and 8 terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

According to the military, a Pakistani soldier and eight terrorists were killed during an overnight raid on a militant hideout in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued on Wednesday, an intense exchange of fire occurred between security personnel and terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shinwarsak area of South Waziristan district, killing one soldier, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday. According to the statement, own troops successfully engaged the terrorists’ location, and eight terrorists, including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh, were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were seized from the slain terrorists, who had continued to engage in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, according to the report.

Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the threat of terrorism, and such sacrifices by our brave soldiers strengthen our resolve, according to the statement. The militant group to which the slain terrorists belonged has yet to be identified by the military. Following a surge in terror attacks, Pakistan’s government has increased its offensive against militants. According to the Express Tribune, at least 1,960 operations have been carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with 1,516 being area-domination operations, 301 being intelligence-based operations, and 143 being area-sanitisation operations.